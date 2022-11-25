After the first UWCL defeat this season, Real Madrid are expecting Alhama El Pozo in matchday 10 of Liga F. The guests are looking for points to escape the relegation zone.

Preview

After having played two games away from home, one in Huelva and the other in London, Las Blancas are back home to face Alhama El Pozo. The two-week international break that took place just before the two games adds up to three weeks of not playing on Alfredo Di Stéfano and the team is very happy to have the fans backing them once again at home.

“We’re really excited to be able to feel the fans again because, in the last match, it was important to feel the atmosphere and feel them close,” Teresa Abelleira speaks for Real Madrid TV.

Teresa didn’t feature in Real Madrid’s defeat against Chelsea this Wednesday and is expected to start this weekend. Given Alberto Toril’s mood to keep rotating his squad, a few more assumptions can be made based off the minute distribution in the previous match. Lucía could find her way back into the starting line-up being fully rested; Nahikari and Toletti might as well having only played 10 and 5 minutes respectively.

The Madrid team has faced the newly ascended Alhama El Pozo before. They faced each other in a round-of-16 match of Copa De La Reina this March. The match ended 0-3 in favor of Madrid with goals of Peter, Esther and Zornoza. The first two goals came from set-pieces, both assisted by Teresa, and the third was a penalty. Las Blancas struggled with open-play chances.

The midfielder goes on to talk about Real Madrid’s next rival and their strong suits: “They’re a strong and fast team that centers a lot at the back. We need to move past this barrier and be careful with the counter attacks.”

Matchday 10 of Liga F for Real Madrid takes place on November 26 at 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena

Almost full squad, with only Lorena still being out for unknown reasons. Athenea, despite not being able to play against Chelsea, is in the squad to face Alhama.