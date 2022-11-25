Camavinga: “Benzema is a very important person in my life”

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga talked in an interview with Le Parisien and shared his feelings about some of his teammates in the Spanish capital. The midfielder revealed that Benzema is a role model for him.

“Benzema’s career is a role model and something I should follow. He started in Lyon and now he’s Real Madrid’s captain and he’s just won the Ballon D’Or and numerous titles, including five Champions League trophies! He’s a very important person in my life, both in Madrid and also in the French national team, he made me really comfortable when I just arrived in Madrid and I have a very good relationship with him,” he said.

He was also asked about Modric, and Camavinga’s answer didn’t disappoint.

“During my birthday he tried to say happy birthday in French but he just couldn’t! I liked the intention behind it though. He told me that he could be my father because he’s 17 years older than me. You learn a lot from great players like him, it’s crucial to respect his career in a special way, he tells me to play in a simple way, to be under control and to go forward whenever I have the chance. He helps me keeping my composure, every day I spend with him I try to prove that I am a good player,” he added.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Camavinga so far, but the midfielder has many years of football ahead of him and his potential is undeniable, so Madrid fans will be hoping to see him develop the right way.