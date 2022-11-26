Real Madrid vs. Alhama El Pozo Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Las Blancas are expecting Alhama El Pozo in the matchday 10 of Liga F sitting on the third place on the table. Their newly ascended opponents are in relegation zone, on the 15th place, looking for a way out of this situation.

Real Madrid has already Alhama El Pozo before. They faced each other in a round-of-16 match of Copa De La Reina this March. The match ended 0-3 in favor of Madrid with goals of Peter, Esther and Zornoza. The first two goals came from set-pieces, both assisted by Teresa, and the third was a penalty. Las Blancas struggled with open-play chances.

“They’re a strong and fast team that centers a lot at the back. We need to move past this barrier and be careful with the counter attacks,” Teresa Abelleira analyzes Real Madrid’s opponents for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 11/26/2022

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube