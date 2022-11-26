World Cup Thread: 26 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Joao Félix has decided to leave Atlético Madrid.



(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/5gAwBOIuon — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 25, 2022

World Cup Day 5 Recap

Day Five was somewhat admittedly less exciting than the previous day (at least according to me) but still had some great games. featured some fast and furiously exciting games. Qatar continued to be uninspiring, Iran with a convincing win over Wales, a scoreless drag between the USA v. England, and Cody Gakpo attempting to stall a relentless Ecuador attack (1-1 draw). Hey it’s still the World Cup!!

Gakpo Rumors Loading

Florentino always signs someone based off of WC performances...is Cody Gakpo the next Madrid WC Galactico? (Or could it be......Joao Felix!!!!!)

| Gakpo update: Focused completely on the World Cup, then talks will follow between his agent and top clubs: REAL MADRID, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Transfer amount: €50m+. @marcotimmer pic.twitter.com/bAFDzZj1ti — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 25, 2022

Endrick soon?

Rumors surrounding our push for Endrick have yet again increased. Could we hear an announcement early January of the wonderkid’s future?

️| JUST IN: Real Madrid are now INSISTING and pushing HARD to sign Endrick in the last few hours. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/sq9Fjmqotm — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 25, 2022

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Tunisia v. Australia: (None)

Poland v. Saudi Arabia (None)

France v. Denmark: Tchouameni; Camavinga!!

Argentina v. Mexico: (None)

Player Appreciation: Zinedine Zidane