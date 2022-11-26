 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Thread: 26 November 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix. Close but our work is not yet done.)

World Cup Day 5 Recap

Day Five was somewhat admittedly less exciting than the previous day (at least according to me) but still had some great games. featured some fast and furiously exciting games. Qatar continued to be uninspiring, Iran with a convincing win over Wales, a scoreless drag between the USA v. England, and Cody Gakpo attempting to stall a relentless Ecuador attack (1-1 draw). Hey it’s still the World Cup!!

Gakpo Rumors Loading

Florentino always signs someone based off of WC performances...is Cody Gakpo the next Madrid WC Galactico? (Or could it be......Joao Felix!!!!!)

Endrick soon?

Rumors surrounding our push for Endrick have yet again increased. Could we hear an announcement early January of the wonderkid’s future?

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Tunisia v. Australia: (None)

Poland v. Saudi Arabia (None)

France v. Denmark: Tchouameni; Camavinga!!

Argentina v. Mexico: (None)

Player Appreciation: Zinedine Zidane

