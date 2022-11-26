 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Brazil arrive at the World Cup

Kiyan and Matt break down the performance of Vinicius and Rodrygo, and everything Brazil

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
QATAR-LUSAIL-FOOTBALL-2022 WORLD CUP-GROUP G-BRA VS SRB Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua via Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Why it felt good seeing Brazil play their first game yesterday
  • Grading Vinicius Jr’s performance
  • His defense and offense
  • Synergy with Neymar
  • Brazil’s tactics on offense
  • Their depth
  • How they’ll cope without Neymar and Danilo
  • Will Eder Militao play right back?
  • Casemiro’s performance *
  • Rodrigo’s performance off the bench
  • Richarlison
  • His assist
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

