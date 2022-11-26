Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Brazil arrive at the World Cup

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Why it felt good seeing Brazil play their first game yesterday

Grading Vinicius Jr’s performance

His defense and offense

Synergy with Neymar

Brazil’s tactics on offense

Their depth

How they’ll cope without Neymar and Danilo

Will Eder Militao play right back?

Casemiro’s performance *

Rodrigo’s performance off the bench

Richarlison

His assist

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)