Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Brazil arrive at the World Cup

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- Why it felt good seeing Brazil play their first game yesterday
- Grading Vinicius Jr’s performance
- His defense and offense
- Synergy with Neymar
- Brazil’s tactics on offense
- Their depth
- How they’ll cope without Neymar and Danilo
- Will Eder Militao play right back?
- Casemiro’s performance *
- Rodrigo’s performance off the bench
- Richarlison
- His assist
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
