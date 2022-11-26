Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Alhama El Pozo; Liga F

After having played two games away from home, Las Blancas are back in Madrid to face the newly promoted Alhama El Pozo. “We’re really excited to be able to feel the fans again because, in the last match, it was important to feel the atmosphere and feel them close,” Teresa Abelleira speaks for Real Madrid TV.

Alhama is sitting in the relegation zone on the 15th place, while Real Madrid are currently on the 4th place with a game less. The guests will be looking to get out of their tough situation and try to take points away from Las Blancas.

This time, Toril went for an unusual formation putting 3 CBs in with Svava. It seems that Sofie Svava might get the role of the left midfielder here based more at the back. Feller starts again while Olga is benched. Athenea is back.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Gérard; Ivana, Rocío, Kathellen; Svava, Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir; Feller, Esther, Athenea

Subs: Misa, Kenti, Toletti, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 3-4-3 to 3-5-2

Alhama XI: Laura; Nerea, Olivia, Lena, Carmen; Daniela, Cardi, Lucia M.; Raquel M., Helena, Marina

Subs: Noelia, Jade, Kuki, Zaira, Rubio, Pinel

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 11/26/2022

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube