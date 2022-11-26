Managing Madrid Podcast: France vs Denmark Post-game / Tchouameni analysis

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Didier Deschamps’s solution to not having Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante

Was Aurelien Tchouameni’s role different against Denmark than it was against Australia?

His performance on defense

Involvement on offense

The Theo Hernandez - Kylian Mbappe 1 - 2

The Lucas Hernandez what-if

France’s defense

Ousmane Dembele’s floor, ceiling, dribbling, and crossing

Eduardo Camavinga left-back experiment

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)