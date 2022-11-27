 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Cup Thread: 27 November 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix.)

————————

World Cup Day 6 Recap

Day Six featured more exciting football action as Mbappe powered France to a 2-1 victory over Denmark, Argentina continued their pursuit to qualify for the knockout rounds, Poland defeated Saudi Arabia, and Australia with a 1-nil winner over Tunisia.

Holiday Almost Over

For the players still in Madrid, the brief break is almost over. Training will resume on Dec. 1!

Still A Madridsta At Heart

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Japan v. Costa Rica: (None)

Belgium v. Morocco: Thibaut Courtois; Eden Hazard

Croatia v. Canada: Luka Modric

Spain v. Germany: Dani Carvajal (ESP); Marco Asensio (ESP); Antonio Rudiger (GER)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid