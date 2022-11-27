World Cup Thread: 27 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix.)

————————

World Cup Day 6 Recap

Day Six featured more exciting football action as Mbappe powered France to a 2-1 victory over Denmark, Argentina continued their pursuit to qualify for the knockout rounds, Poland defeated Saudi Arabia, and Australia with a 1-nil winner over Tunisia.

Tchouameni vs Denmark:



• 81 touches

• 66/67 passes completed (98.5%)

• 2 key passes

• 1 big chance created

• 12 defensive actions. pic.twitter.com/3If3bMkUdx — TC (@totalcristiano) November 26, 2022

Holiday Almost Over

For the players still in Madrid, the brief break is almost over. Training will resume on Dec. 1!

Ancelotti will have 11 players from the 1st team with him when they return to work on December 1st. He will have to fill the sessions with players from Castilla and the youth teams. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 27, 2022

Still A Madridsta At Heart

Q: Who would you be more confident playing in midfield with?



Casemiro: "Luka Modric & Toni Kroos." pic.twitter.com/dBGKTdCATT — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 26, 2022

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Japan v. Costa Rica: (None)

Belgium v. Morocco: Thibaut Courtois; Eden Hazard

Croatia v. Canada: Luka Modric

Spain v. Germany: Dani Carvajal (ESP); Marco Asensio (ESP); Antonio Rudiger (GER)