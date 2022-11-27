Player ratings: Real Madrid 5-1 Alhama El Pozo; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Meline Gérard - 7/10: Solid display from the French goalkeeper, didn’t have a lot to do although was easily beaten by Jade Boho’s header a bit easily.

CB: Kathellen - 6/10: Gets a low score because she only played 45 minutes due to toril’s rotations after a commanding score line at halftime. Was comfortable and composed in a back three.

CB Ivana Andrés - 7/10: Another dominant performance from the captain and cruised through the match.

CB: Rocío Gálvez- 7.5/10: Completed the back three trio and was never really tested by a poor Alhama attack on the day.

RWB: Athenea Del Castillo - 8/10: Played really well as a right wingback, dominating the right flank and providing outlets for attack. Was unlucky not to be involved in the goal fest.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira - 9/10: She was just perfect, controlled the midfield, dictated the tempo of play, and scored the goal of the day -possibly a contender for goal of the season- Our best midfielder this season.

CM: Maite Oroz - 8.5/10: A quieter performance from her as compared to Tere but she was everywhere, making runs, creating and combining with Svava, Weir and Esther. A brilliant performance.

LWB: Sofie Svava - 8.5/10: The Dane was spectacular going forward, hitting the post, and providing an assist for weir she was on fire on that left flank yesterday in a position that really suits her.

AM: Caroline Weir - 9.5/10: Some of her plays in the first half were just stupendous. She was simply unstoppable took her goal well, provided an assist for Feller and could’ve had a hattrick. Her G+A count is ridiculous this season.

CF: Naomie Feller- 10/10: Caused all sorts of problems with her pace and direct play. Took her two goals well - Especially the second- and was a constant threat. She looks so much comfortable as a centre forward.

CF: Esther González - 8/10: Esther did Esther things as per, she was full of running and her hold up play was so good as always. Took her goal really well after heading in the fourth goal just before halftime. She wasted a few chances and could’ve scored more.

Substitutes:

Nahikari García - 7/10: (replaced Esther; 46’) Was busy when she came on and was a constant threat all second half. She almost scored after a mazy run when she feinted dropped a shoulder and run half the length of the pitch, showcasing her pace. Unlucky to have added to her tally.

Claudia Florentino - 6/10: (replaced Kathellen; 46’) Came in and slotted seamlessly in the RCB of the defense.

Caroline Møller - 6.5/10: (replaced Feller; 56’) Was full of running but could contribute more in the attack as she would’ve liked. Needs a run of games to get into some good form.

Sandie Toletti - 7/10: (replaced Weir; 61’) would’ve been disappointed not to start as Toril eases her into the team more and more. She really needs to get into for as she would be a huge asset to the team when fit and firing.

Lucía Rodriguez - 6/10: (replaced Athenea; 73’) Slotted at right wing back and established balance in defense and attack providing some nice overlaps.