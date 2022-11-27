 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona join Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG in the race for Endrick -report

It looks like this will be the Neymar saga once again.

By Lucas Navarrete
Palmeiras v America MG - Brasileirao 2022 Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

FC Barcelona have officially entered the race for Palmeiras attacker Endrick, who has received interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as well. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admitted to the press that his club will try to sign him.

“We’ve been talking with Endrick’s father and also with the player. I explained them the project. We want him, he’s a top talent”, he told ESPN.

With so many top clubs interested in the young attacker, Endrick will not be a cheap signing. Reports from the Brazilian press suggest that PSG has already offered around €80 million to Palmeiras in order to secure his signing and make sure that there’s no competition, while other reports published on the Spanish press say that €60 million could be enough as Endrick has a release clause on his contract with Palmeiras.

Either way, it looks like Real Madrid will have to spend quite a lot of money if they want to sign the promising Endrick, who will not be allowed to play in European football until 2024.

