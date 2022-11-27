Managing Madrid Podcast: Madridista World Cup notes; Las Blancas domination; Another Arribas golazo

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.

Part One: Kiyan’s Madridista notes

Antonio Rudiger vs Spain

Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal vs Germany

Luka Modric vs Canada

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard vs Morocco

And more.

Part Two (14:14): Las Blancas with Yash and Kani

Lineups and formation change

Updates on Misa and Athenea’s fitness

Starting strongly and scoring inside the first five minutes

Gamestate affecting Alhama’s gameplan

Pros of playing in a back 3 formation and how it solves some of our standing issues

Svava’s strengths as wingback and her shortcomings

Alahama’s set-up on goalkicks and how player-to-player approach backfired

Feller Fiesta (and her overall performance)

Esther’s goal

Second half substitutions

Nahikari’s eagerness to make an impact

Thunderbolt Tere

Toletti getting minutes to get back to form

Jade Boho’s return to the league and her performance against Real Madrid

Claudia Florentino’s recovery pace and lack of positional awareness

Caveats surrounding the game and the comfortable win

A look forward to the tough December ahead

Part Three (1:22:40): Castilla Corner with Ruben and Hridyam

Five wins in a row for Castilla

Terrible camera angle

Mario de Luís keeps showing his value

How many goals should Arribas aim at?

How do we solve the situation around Iker Bravo?

A big discussion on Raúl as a coach and his future

What happens if Real Madrid has to choose between Raúl and Ancelotti?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Castilla Corner (@CastillaConer)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hidyam Arorar (@hridarora22)