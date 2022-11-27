Managing Madrid Podcast: Madridista World Cup notes; Las Blancas domination; Another Arribas golazo

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST
This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.
Part One: Kiyan’s Madridista notes
- Antonio Rudiger vs Spain
- Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal vs Germany
- Luka Modric vs Canada
- Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard vs Morocco
- And more.
Part Two (14:14): Las Blancas with Yash and Kani
- Lineups and formation change
- Updates on Misa and Athenea’s fitness
- Starting strongly and scoring inside the first five minutes
- Gamestate affecting Alhama’s gameplan
- Pros of playing in a back 3 formation and how it solves some of our standing issues
- Svava’s strengths as wingback and her shortcomings
- Alahama’s set-up on goalkicks and how player-to-player approach backfired
- Feller Fiesta (and her overall performance)
- Esther’s goal
- Second half substitutions
- Nahikari’s eagerness to make an impact
- Thunderbolt Tere
- Toletti getting minutes to get back to form
- Jade Boho’s return to the league and her performance against Real Madrid
- Claudia Florentino’s recovery pace and lack of positional awareness
- Caveats surrounding the game and the comfortable win
- A look forward to the tough December ahead
Part Three (1:22:40): Castilla Corner with Ruben and Hridyam
- Five wins in a row for Castilla
- Terrible camera angle
- Mario de Luís keeps showing his value
- How many goals should Arribas aim at?
- How do we solve the situation around Iker Bravo?
- A big discussion on Raúl as a coach and his future
- What happens if Real Madrid has to choose between Raúl and Ancelotti?
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Castilla Corner (@CastillaConer)
Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)
Hidyam Arorar (@hridarora22)
