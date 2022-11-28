Open Thread: November 28, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d absolutely have a boys movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well, you Know the Main Event

So here’s a quick recap:

Belgium ‘s performance left much to be desired as they were beaten 2-0 by Morocco.

Croatia beat Canada 4-1 despite going down 0-1 right out of the dressing room. Modric played well. Former RMA midfielder Mateo Kovacic also had a really good game.

Finally, in a fairly interesting and dramatic showdown, Spain held Germany to a 1-1 draw,leaving the German NT in a very tough spot.

Looking forward to today’s games. We’ve got:

Cameroon vs Serbia

South Korea vs Ghana

Brazil vs Switzerland

Portugal vs Uruguay

The later two matches have my attention, though, hey, let us know which games you will be watching!