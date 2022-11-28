Militao to start against Switzerland, Rodrygo still on the bench

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is set to feature in Brazil’s starting lineup when ‘La Canarinha’ face Switzerland this Monday, according to reports from the Brazilian press. Militao will replace the injured Danilo on Brazil’s right-back spot, a position where he played during his first few years as a professional.

On the other hand, Rodrygo Goes will remain as a backup forward even after Neymar’s ankle injury. Rodrygo was one of the candidates to feature in the lineup but coach Tite seems to have decided to start Fred instead.

Brazil struggled a bit on their opening game against Serbia but ultimately got the win, so they will all but secure the first spot on their group with a win today. Tite’s squad are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup but they will still have to prove that kind of status during the rest of the tournament.