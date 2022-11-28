Benzema could return to play in the World Cup if he recovers in time

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could still return to Qatar and play for the French national team if he manages to recover in time from the injury which sent him back to Spain, according to a report from RMC.

The French national team never removed him from the squad list and they also didn’t name a replacement, which means that Benzema is still one of France’s players this tournament even if he’s currently recovering in Madrid. That also means that he would officially be a world champion if France win the tournament.

This is obviously an unprecedented situation and the odds of Benzema rejoining France’s squad to play some minutes in such a big game like the Quarterfinals or the Semifinals aren’t very high. However, the French press have indicated that this is still a possibility as Benzema has made significant improvements while recovering from his thigh injury.

In fact, a report from MARCA’s Mario Cortegana suggests that Real Madrid’s medical staff are thinking that Benzema’s injury isn’t as bad as initially reported from France’s training camp.

It looks like Benzema is close to being ready after his injury, so if France coach Didier Deschamps wants to have the striker back for the last few games, Benzema could potentially make a return to Qatar.