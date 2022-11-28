Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Notes from Spain - Germany and more fun World Cup thoughts

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What it’s like covering the World Cup
- Canada vs Croatia notes
- The beef
- Was Managing Madrid support Spain or Germany?
- Takeaways from the game
- Rodri as CB
- Nico Williams
- Unai Simon’s mistakes
- Brazil vs Switzerland analysis
- more random World Cup news and previews
- Belgium implosion and Kevin de Bruyne’s post-game notes
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Patron legends!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...