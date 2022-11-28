Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Notes from Spain - Germany and more fun World Cup thoughts

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

What it’s like covering the World Cup

Canada vs Croatia notes

The beef

Was Managing Madrid support Spain or Germany?

Takeaways from the game

Rodri as CB

Nico Williams

Unai Simon’s mistakes

Brazil vs Switzerland analysis

more random World Cup news and previews

Belgium implosion and Kevin de Bruyne’s post-game notes

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Patron legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas