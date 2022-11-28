 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Notes from Spain - Germany and more fun World Cup thoughts

Kiyan and Diego break down the Spain vs Germany game and also do some World Cup previews and other takeaways

By Kiyan Sobhani
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • What it’s like covering the World Cup
  • Canada vs Croatia notes
  • The beef
  • Was Managing Madrid support Spain or Germany?
  • Takeaways from the game
  • Rodri as CB
  • Nico Williams
  • Unai Simon’s mistakes
  • Brazil vs Switzerland analysis
  • more random World Cup news and previews
  • Belgium implosion and Kevin de Bruyne’s post-game notes
  • And more.

