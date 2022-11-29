A quiet night for Fede as Portugal beat Uruguay 2 - 0

Federico Valverde and Uruguay suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal at the Lusail stadium on Monday night which has now made things complicated for the South Americans in terms of progressing to the next round. Real Madrid star Fede Valverde had a rather underwhelming night with 59 touches over the 90 minutes.

Uruguay never really got going in this game. Portugal was knocking on their door but the first half ended 0-0. Uruguay’s best chance of the first half fell to Rodrigo Bentancur, who dribbled and muscled his way deep into the Portuguese box, only to be denied by the keeper.

Portugal took the lead with Bruno Fernandes’ first goal of the night in the 2nd half - which originally seemed like a cross. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the goal but it was later awarded to Bruno and the replay showed Cristiano didn’t actually make a connection with his attempted header. Uruguay came close to equalizing when Maxi Gomez hit the post in the 75th minute. The game was sealed in injury time as Bruno completed his brace from the penalty spot.

Uruguay will face Ghana next in a do-or-die finale.