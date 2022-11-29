 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PSA: Early bird tickets for our Toronto podcast end this week!

Come meet the Managing Madrid crew for a World Cup podcast in T-Dot. We’ll be giving away signed items from Modric, Figo, and plenty of official La Liga swag!

Toronto Pan American Games 2015 ambience: Nathan Phillips... Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Book your spot to the Managing Madrid Podcast in Toronto

Managing Madrid Podcast LIVE IN TORONTO! World Cup edition

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming back to Toronto!

When and where

Date and time

Sun, 18 December 2022, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST

Location

The Flatiron: A Firkin Pub 49 Wellington Street East Toronto, ON M5E 1C9

About this event

We’re coming back, Toronto! This time, we’re planning on doing a podcast a few hours after the World Cup final (which hopefully will feature at least one Real Madrid player). We’re going to be giving away a ton of prizes (signed stuff from the players, official La Liga swag), and also be having a very interactive podcast.

If you’re a Patron (Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid) you get a 50% discount to the event, so if you’ve been on the fence about becoming a Patron, now would be a good time to join the family.

See you soon, T-Dot!

