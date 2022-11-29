PSA: Early bird tickets for our Toronto podcast end this week!

Book your spot to the Managing Madrid Podcast in Toronto
Managing Madrid Podcast LIVE IN TORONTO! World Cup edition
The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming back to Toronto!
When and where
Date and time
Sun, 18 December 2022, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST
Location
The Flatiron: A Firkin Pub 49 Wellington Street East Toronto, ON M5E 1C9
About this event
We’re coming back, Toronto! This time, we’re planning on doing a podcast a few hours after the World Cup final (which hopefully will feature at least one Real Madrid player). We’re going to be giving away a ton of prizes (signed stuff from the players, official La Liga swag), and also be having a very interactive podcast.
If you’re a Patron (Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid) you get a 50% discount to the event, so if you’ve been on the fence about becoming a Patron, now would be a good time to join the family.
See you soon, T-Dot!
