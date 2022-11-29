 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: November 29, 2022

World Cup Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d absolutely have a World Cup night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Did you Watch the Portugal-Uruguay Match?

Interesting game, that one. Fede was nowhere near his best, though that carry and pass about 20’ from time was a nice touch. What else was weird... Well, Ronaldo celebrated a goal he never scored, as he didn’t make any contact with the ball following Bruno’s cross. Who were you rooting for and what did you think of the game?

So... What will YOU be Watching Today?

  • Ecuador vs. Senegal
  • Netherlands vs Qatar (for the first time ever, btw)
  • Iran vs. United States
  • Wales vs. England

Have a nice day ladies and gents. May the Madridismo be with you.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid