Tchouameni: “I didn’t know Camavinga could play left-back”

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni talked in press conference ahead of Wednesday’s match between France and Tunisia, the last in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s Group Stage. Eduardo Camavinga’s ability to play as a left-back has been one of the main talking points in France’s training camp for the last few days, and Tchouameni revealed his thoughts on the matter.

“I didn’t know he could play there, that’s why I’m not a coach. But our coach thinks he can contribute in that spot after Lucas’ injury and he definitely can,” said Tchouameni when asked about his teammate in Madrid.

Tchouameni has led France’s midfield throughout the tournament and his performances have been very solid. That’s why he was asked about whether or not he sees himself as one of the leaders of France’s new generation.

“I try to gain experience but I have only played 16 games, there’s a new generation coming up but I don’t see myself as the leader of it,” he said.

Tchouameni will likely get some rest this Wednesday as France try to get their players fresh and ready for the Round of 16.