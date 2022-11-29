Enzo Fernandez may be ‘Plan B’ if Real Madrid can’t sign Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the best prospects in world football. At the age of 19, Bellingham can do it all on both ends of the field, and has a player profile that could really help Real Madrid after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos retire from football.

WATCH: Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss why Jude Bellingham might be a good fit for Real Madrid on our podcast:

But, in a strange way, it could be said that Bellingham is ‘too good’ — not in the sense that he’s above Real Madrid, but in the sense that there will be a lot of competition for the English star.

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

A report in Spanish media outlet ‘Marca’ today states that Real Madrid are aware that while they want to sign Bellingham, there is a possibility that they will be outbid for him, and for that reason, have looked at alternative options just in case

The name listed as ‘Plan B’, according to that report, is Enzo Fernandez. Fernandez, 21, is having a good World Cup campaign and is a versatile central midfielder who can also play as a defensive midfielder or in an advanced attacking role. Like Bellingham, his versatility is an asset.

Fernandez, currently playing for Benfica, is also a good goal-scorer and passer for his position. Real Madrid will keep an eye on him, but so will other big teams as his stock is rising during the World Cup.