Preview, Squad List, Team News: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid travel away to Villarreal on November 3rd to contest matchday 1 of Liga F. This part of the season had to be rescheduled due to a referee work stoppage that delayed the beginning of the brand new competition. As a result, the two sides have a congested schedule this week, with Las Blancas needing to keep an eye on the Clásico on Sunday.

Villarreal have been in generally poor form in 22/23. They recently picked up a 1-1 draw vs. Valencia but lost to Granadilla and Real Sociedad and received thumpings from Sevilla and Barcelona. Villarreal’s one league win came against Alavés, which also proved to be very lopsided.

Madrid will be big favorites once again but must be wary of the effect of heavy rotations. While the match vs. Barcelona will be high priority, it still offers the same number of points as the Thursday fixture vs. the Yellow Submarine.

Squad

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Kenti, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave)

Alberto Toril has a full strength squad and, thus, should be able to manipulate a number of permutations and combinations in order to both get the win and prepare for La Blaugrana.