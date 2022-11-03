Real Madrid are all set to take on Villarreal away from home. This Thursday game precedes Barcelona’s contest vs. Levante Las Planas, which marks the final fixture of matchday 1, which needed to be rescheduled due to a referee work stoppage. Alberto Toril’s lineup matters beyond the ramifications of this result, as El Clásico looms on the horizon and will demand the best of Las Blancas.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti, Ivana, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Freja Siri

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Villarreal XI: Elena de Toro, I. Miguélez, Giménez, Cienfu, Sheila, Kanteh, M. Llompart, Nerea, Soldevila, Ainoa, Lara Mata

Subs: C. Carbonell, Belén, Estefa, Claudia, Vera Rico, Lucía R., Albeta, Nerea Sánchez, Cánoves

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 11/03/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (1:45 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Villarreal CF

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel