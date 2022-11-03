Real Madrid are all set to take on Villarreal away from home. This Thursday game precedes Barcelona’s contest vs. Levante Las Planas, which marks the final fixture of matchday 1, which needed to be rescheduled due to a referee work stoppage. Alberto Toril’s lineup matters beyond the ramifications of this result, as El Clásico looms on the horizon and will demand the best of Las Blancas.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti, Ivana, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Freja Siri
Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Villarreal XI: Elena de Toro, I. Miguélez, Giménez, Cienfu, Sheila, Kanteh, M. Llompart, Nerea, Soldevila, Ainoa, Lara Mata
Subs: C. Carbonell, Belén, Estefa, Claudia, Vera Rico, Lucía R., Albeta, Nerea Sánchez, Cánoves
Predicted formation: 4-4-2
How to Watch
Date: 11/03/2022
Time: 18:45 CET (1:45 pm ET)
Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Villarreal CF
Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel
Loading comments...