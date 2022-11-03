Villarreal vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid travel away to Villarreal to play matchday 1 in Liga F. Las Blancas have a full-strength squad and may be prepared to rotate in order to stay fresh for El Clásico on Sunday. Meanwhile, Villarreal have only won a single game this season and will surely fight tooth and nail to obtain a result at home.

To Madrid, a midweek fixture may be an annoyance, but, to smaller teams, it could be seen as an opportunity to land blows that may otherwise have been impossible. That alone makes this encounter intriguing, although Las Blancas would be foolish to take their eye off the present given the nature of the UWCL qualification race. With Levante and Atlético. Madrid slipping up recently, this contest presents an opportune moment to launch the All White into the lead.

How to Watch

Date: 11/03/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (1:45 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Villarreal CF

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel