Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 5 - 1 Celtic

- An analysis of Real Madrid’s first half performance

- The penalties

- Steve McManaman quotes

- Vinicius Jr’s peformance

- Dani Carvajal’s performance and physical decline

- Eder Militao’s performance

- David Alaba’s performance

- Ferland Mendy’s performance

- The Fede Valverde to Vinicus dagger pass

- Marco Asensio’s performance

- Data from the game

- Is Vinicius exhausted?

- The roles of Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde

- The lack of clean sheets

- How to break low blocks

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)