Redeemer : 3 November 2022

Writing History

Carlo Ancelotti is now up to 103 CL wins and will likely retire as the most successful CL manager in the game. The Don continues to write history as he goes about unshaken by setbacks and victories alike. A true legend of the game.

They can’t stop scoring

Vinicius and Fede have been scoring like its open season. Talk about a linear progression. Vinicius and Fede are the mercurial men of Real Madrid in the absence of Ballon d’Or Karim who continues to inspire as club captain. Vinicius has already reached 10 goals this season and Fede has 8 with 6 from outside the box.

Leader

Fede Valverde has emerged as a leader this season. Taking on the responsibility of getting the team over the line and he does not look like slowing down anytime soon. He has 4 MOTM awards already this season. A superstar indeed!

Escape from the underworld

Marco Asensio this season:



▫ 336 minutes played

▫ 3 goals

▫ 2 assists

▫ 67 minutes per G/A pic.twitter.com/iFT24nA6f9 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 2, 2022

Asensio has goals in him. He may not be consistent enough to be a starter but he somehow manages to score so often we almost always expect it. Asensio put in the kind of performance that will see him become an genuine option off the bench for attacking depth. Hopefully that wonderful left foot will get us over the line in some tricky games this season.

Next level

Thibaut Courtois has saved 25% of all penalties he has faced at Real Madrid. 7 out of 28. pic.twitter.com/zuIXjkd0MD — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 3, 2022

I was worried when I heard about Courtois’ injury and wondered if his superhuman abilities would be dampened. The Giraffe has picked up where he left off. Nobody is hungrier for a clean sheet than the Real Madrid shot-stopper.

Inspired

Endrick is passionate to join Real Madrid, and Florentino Perez is now satisfied with what he's seen from the young Brazilian - there will be a move soon. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/fjCOBtobxu — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 3, 2022

Ronaldo’s impact on the beautiful game remains unmatched. The competitive streak embodies by the Portuguese superstar continues to inspire.

