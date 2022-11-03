Real Madrid are in Sao Paulo negotiating for Endrick — report

Real Madrid have been linked with 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick for quite some time now. The promising attacker, currently playing in Palmeiras, can play across all three attacking positions, and has scored nine goals in 12 official matches in 2022.

A report in Spanish paper Marca today states that Real Madrid are currently in Sao Paulo to negotiate with Palmeiras for the Brazilian. There seems to be an urgency to close his signature now, in part because the more Endrick plays (and plays well), the more the rest of Europe notices him, therefore shooting his price up day-by-day.

The report states that this is now Real Madrid’s third meeting with Palmeiras since last year, and that PSG — among other top clubs — are also trying to sign him.

Endrick may be Real Madrid’s succession plan for Karim Benzema in 2024. While he can play on the wings, the Brazilian’s main role is that of a striker, so he could potentially be Real Madrid’s next #9 signing.