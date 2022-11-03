Vinicius, Valverde, and Kroos lead the Champions League in four major offensive categories

It’s no surprise, but Real Madrid, who topped their group in the Champions League and have cruised through a competition they’ve dominated, also have several players leading the statistical charts in the competition.

Here are four that we’ve outlined on the offensive side of things:

Key passes

Fede Valverde has 15 key passes through six group stage games this season. No player has more than him, and there are only two players who also have 15: Lionel Messi and Neymar. It’s been quite a breakout season for Valverde offensively, and this shows that it’s not just goals he’s providing in the final third.

Passes into final third

Of course, pass maestro Toni Kroos, playing in his peak while contemplating retirement, continues to dominate almost anything that has to do with passes, and has done so throughout his entire career. Kroos has 80 passes into the final third in the Champions League this season — far and away the most of anyone in the competition:

Champions League passes into the final third this season.



1. Toni Kroos (80)

2. Rodri (58)

3. Kovacic (54) — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 3, 2022

Progressive passes

No prizes in guessing who leads this category. It’s Kroos again! His 43 progressive passes are top of the charts. #2 and #3 are Mateo Kovacic (39) and Neymar (37).

Successful dribbles

Real Madrid’s dribbling king, Vinicius Jr, has completed the most dribbles of any player in the competition.

The list is as follows: