Real Madrid are confident in renewing Kroos, Asensio, and Modric — report

Three of Real Madrid’s expiring contracts this summer: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio.

It’s still slightly unclear what will happen with at least two of those players (Asensio, Kroos); while Modric and Real Madrid both seem to mutually want to continue on a year-to-year basis until it no longer makes sense to do so.

With Kroos, Real Madrid want to renew him, but it will be ultimately down to the player, not the club. As Kroos said earlier this week: There is a meeting scheduled between both parties in 2023 to discuss the future, and no decision has been made yet.

One player who is not as high on the priority list as Modric and Kroos is Marco Asensio. The Spanish winger hasn’t played much, though in his limited time, and in particular his latest performance vs Celtic (which Kiyan Sobhani wrote about here), he’s looked good.

A report today in Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser states that Real Madrid is confident in renewing all three players. The report also states that Real will make their offer to Asensio before the World Cup.

One thing to note is that the report also follows the game where Asensio has a great performance, so perhaps it was inevitable that a report comes out after such a game. It’s worth continually monitoring this story before taking it as factual information.