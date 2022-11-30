Open Thread: November 30, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d absolutely have a World Cup night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

In the Previous Episode...

So... the Netherlands beat hosts Qatar and made their place in the last 16 a certainty. Senegal beat Ecuador, effectively taking over second place in their group. Then, there’s the match managed to watch. England vs Wales. The Welsh did put up a fight, though it seemed obvious that their tactics were to hold out the English NT and manage to edge them out in the later stages. Well, that didn’t go too well and a english rapid-fire double basically sent the viewers (and the Welsh NT) home to sleep. Then, at about 70 mins, Rashford got his second, killing off the neighbours.

He's having some tournament



Marcus Rashford scores @England's 100th #FIFAWorldCup goal and his third in three games at #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/k9K7OdWPK7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

So What’s on Today’s Menu?

Australia vs. Denmark

Tunisia vs. France

Poland vs. Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Enjoy the football that is to be played everyone. May the Madridismo be with ya all.