Camavinga: “I don’t want to be a super sub my whole life”

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has talked in an interview with Goal, where he explained his current role in the Spanish capital and how he sees the present and near future of his career.

“When you’re a football player you want to play each and every game. I don’t want to say that it bothers me, but patience is required. I don’t want to have that role of a super sub my whole life, I have to acknowledge that there are many players ahead of me, I have to learn from them and then my moment will come. Being a versatile player is definitely a good asset because it gives you more opportunities to play,” he said.

Camavinga then was asked about his best position on the field.

“I can play multiple positions, so I take inspiration from different players. Casemiro wins many defensive duels, Modric can do both offensive and defensively, he has vision too. Kroos is important because of his incredible passing skills. My favorite position is as a 6, ahead of the defensive line. But you can’t have it all and you have to adapt. I must bring better defensive stability and be more composed,” he explained.

Camavinga concluded his interview by denying the suggestion that he’s a better player when the team has the come back from a deficit.

“Not necessarily. I don’t play the game by containing myself. Even when I come on the field and we’re winning I still have to play with intensity and fire so that we keep winning. The best version of myself is to recover the ball, play forward, dribble, win duels and take some risks,” he added.