Real Madrid monitoring Cody Gakpo -report

Real Madrid are monitoring the status of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals for Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. That’s according to a report from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It was obvious that Real Madrid would be named among those clubs interested in Gakpo, who has been one of the most impressive and surprising players during the tournament. Los Blancos always pay close attention to the World Cup and Gakpo is an interesting player, but he’s also a left-winger.

That means that Real Madrid’s interest isn’t all that likely, considering that Vinicius plays in that same position. Gakpo is older than Vinicius, so Madrid should not be expected to enter any kind of bidding war for the Dutch forward with other clubs like United, who appear to be the most likely destination for Gakpo.