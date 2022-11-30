 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Camavinga as left-back analysis

Kiyan and Jose break down an eventful World Cup debut for Cama as well as the performance of Tchouameni vs Tunisia

By Kiyan Sobhani and Jose C. Perez
Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

  • Didier Deschamps’s perspective on playing Eduardo Camavinga playing left-back vs Tunisia
  • The good and bad of Camavinga’s performance
  • How eventful it was
  • His insane numbers
  • His defense
  • His overloads
  • Connection with Veretout, Guendouzi, Konate
  • Aurelian Tchouameni’s performance
  • Who was at fault for Tunisia’s goal?
  • Camavinga’s ball carrying and dribbling
  • Camavigna vs Veretout and Guendouzi
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

