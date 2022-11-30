Managing Madrid Podcast: Camavinga as left-back analysis

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Didier Deschamps’s perspective on playing Eduardo Camavinga playing left-back vs Tunisia

The good and bad of Camavinga’s performance

How eventful it was

His insane numbers

His defense

His overloads

Connection with Veretout, Guendouzi, Konate

Aurelian Tchouameni’s performance

Who was at fault for Tunisia’s goal?

Camavinga’s ball carrying and dribbling

Camavigna vs Veretout and Guendouzi

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)