Managing Madrid Podcast: Camavinga as left-back analysis

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:
- Didier Deschamps’s perspective on playing Eduardo Camavinga playing left-back vs Tunisia
- The good and bad of Camavinga’s performance
- How eventful it was
- His insane numbers
- His defense
- His overloads
- Connection with Veretout, Guendouzi, Konate
- Aurelian Tchouameni’s performance
- Who was at fault for Tunisia’s goal?
- Camavinga’s ball carrying and dribbling
- Camavigna vs Veretout and Guendouzi
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
