Maybe : 4 November 2022

The Magic Continues

Is Ancelotti being naive by expecting his current squad to compete on all fronts? I wouldn’t write him off. History suggests the man knows what it takes to win silverware, especially at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid executives are now in São Paulo to FINALIZE Endrick’s deal. He’s now a priority. @marca pic.twitter.com/vcWMGxjZSt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 3, 2022

The move for Endrick seems to be gaining momentum with the Merengues making up their mind to secure the Brazilian starlet.

Kroos Control

| Toni Kroos: "I prefer to touch the ball 100 times rather than 40 times and score a goal." pic.twitter.com/GPTpAJ9RnA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 3, 2022

Kroos talks about the differences playing with Casemiro and Tchouameni. Interestingly enough Kroos has to defend more now and Ancelotti has said Tchouameni has to get forward more.

Pique hangs up the boots

Varane on IG: “A great rival, competitor and reference. May everything go well for you in your new stage.” pic.twitter.com/IAr28i6qpC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 4, 2022

