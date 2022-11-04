 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maybe : 4 November 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

The Magic Continues

Is Ancelotti being naive by expecting his current squad to compete on all fronts? I wouldn’t write him off. History suggests the man knows what it takes to win silverware, especially at the Bernabeu.

The move for Endrick seems to be gaining momentum with the Merengues making up their mind to secure the Brazilian starlet.

Kroos Control

Kroos talks about the differences playing with Casemiro and Tchouameni. Interestingly enough Kroos has to defend more now and Ancelotti has said Tchouameni has to get forward more.

Pique hangs up the boots

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Florentino’s approach works.. ?

view results
  • 0%
    Real Madrid need a sporting director
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Real Madrid should copy Liverpool and City
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Florentino is the the most successful Sporting Director
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Should Real Madrid wait for Endrick?

view results
  • 0%
    No. The squad needs more depth urgently
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, Rodrygo is developing into a goal scorer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Karim has a couple more seasons in him
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sign Nkunku in Janaury
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid