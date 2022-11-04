Date set for Spanish Supercup Semifinals between Real Madrid and Valencia

The Spanish Football Federation has announced that the Semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Supercup between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played on January 11th. Saudi Arabia will host the tournament once again and Madrid are the reigning champions looking to defend the title they conquered against Barcelona last season.

This tournament will happen right after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so some of Real Madrid’s crucial starters might not be fresh and ready to face Valencia. Players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Militao, Tchouameni or Benzema are crucial for their national teams and they will be hoping to reach the late stages of the World Cup, so Ancelotti might have to replace them in the Spanish Supercup.

Betis and Barcelona are the two other teams featuring in the tournament, with Barça as the favorites to go through and play for the title. If Madrid take care of Valencia, fans will have an El Clasico for the title.