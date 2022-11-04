Las Blancas Podcast: Bench mob saves Real Madrid’s performance vs. Villarreal

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss:

Real Madrid’s lineup selection ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid’s sluggish start to the game

The Right back conundrum

Real Madrid ’s sloppy possession play in the first half

’s sloppy possession play in the first half Issues with set-piece defending

Effective short corner routines

The switch to a back 3 system and was it really necessary?

Lack of offensive support with a narrow front 3 after formation switch

Impact of the substitutions

Weir’s impact with micro actions

A case for Rocio in the team and her marked improvement in performances

Teresa’s importance to the team on and off-the-ball

Caroline Møller’s performance in a central role

Nahikari’s revival this season

Ainoa’s performances for Villarreal

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita Froh (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)