Las Blancas Podcast: Bench mob saves Real Madrid’s performance vs. Villarreal

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss:
- Real Madrid’s lineup selection ahead of El Clásico
- Real Madrid’s sluggish start to the game
- The Right back conundrum
- Real Madrid’s sloppy possession play in the first half
- Issues with set-piece defending
- Effective short corner routines
- The switch to a back 3 system and was it really necessary?
- Lack of offensive support with a narrow front 3 after formation switch
- Impact of the substitutions
- Weir’s impact with micro actions
- A case for Rocio in the team and her marked improvement in performances
- Teresa’s importance to the team on and off-the-ball
- Caroline Møller’s performance in a central role
- Nahikari’s revival this season
- Ainoa’s performances for Villarreal
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita Froh (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
