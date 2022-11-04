Rodrygo an Arturo Vidal: “I think he’s heartbroken”

After Arturo Vidal proclaimed to Real Madrid that “we’re going to break your a**” following Flamengo’s Copa Libertadores victory, there was little to no reaction from Real Madrid. Vidal has never been shy professing his hate for Real, and Real, in turn, have responded by beating his team on the field.

Finally, in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Rodrygo Goes was asked about Vidal’s quote.

“I think he’s heartbroken, but we don’t talk much about it,” Rodrygo said. “We just watched some videos there, right, but ok. Leave him alone. We watched the game, we talked about the game and stuff. But it’s not something that matters right now, since we have many things ahead of us. When it’s closer, we’ll talk about it.”

Of course, Vidal was not the only Flamengo player who said something. The entire team chanted “Real Madrid, your time is going to come”, and former Atletico Madrid player Felipe Luis also expressed his desire to get revenge on losing to Real in two Champions League finals.