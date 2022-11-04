Endrick’s father: “There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid”

Real Madrid’s executive’s are in Sao Paulo this week to negotiate with Palmeiras over the signing of 16-year-old Brazilian phoneme Endrick.

Endrick, a promising striker, is someone Real Madrid want to sign even though he wouldn’t play for the club until 2024. He is seen as someone who can potentially succeed Karim Benzema.

A report today from journalist Fabrizio Romano states that Endrick’s father has revealed that Real Madrid have not yet inked a deal.

“There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid or any other club,” Endrick’s father said according to Romano on his social media. “We’ve no preference yet.

“We’ll decide in the next months, the club that will pay what Palmeiras want and show us the best technical project for Endrick, will sign the boy”.

Of course, Endrick’s father isn’t necessarily revealing anything new. There was always competition for the striker and Real are one of several clubs negotiating.