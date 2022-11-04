Managing Madrid Podcast: The formations / Asensio / Endrick / Bellingham mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- How we were wrong about Fede Valverde’s ceiling

- A ranking of Real Madrid’s possible Champions League round-of-16 opponents.

- Would Antonio Rudiger be a good bet at right-back if we faced Paris Saint-Germain?

- Why hasn’t Carlo Ancelotti tried three at the back?

- Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Reinier Jesus, Vinicius Tobias, and non-EU spots

- Should Marco Asensio be extended?

- Where do we rank Gerard Pique among center-backs?

- Start one, sell one, bench one: Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe

- Real Madrid’s set-piece woes

- Attacking low blocks

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)