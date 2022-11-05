El Clásico Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Liga F

Matchday 8 of Liga F brings us the battle between the top 2 of the Liga F standings with both teams coming into this match with an unbeaten streak this season.

Preview

The first El Clásico of the new professional league ‘Liga F’ will be played in Alfredo di Stéfano in Madrid at 18:00 CET (1:00 pm ET). Real Madrid coming into this match stand 2nd with one game less than their eternal rivals and 6 goals less in goal difference. The white team has won 5 games and drew 1 in their 6 encounters in the league this season while FC Barcelona has won all 7 of theirs.

Blaugranas are still the favorites to win the matchday 8 despite their numerous injuries, which include some of their key players such as Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Mariona Caldentey. However, the white team aims for yet another victory this season and preservation of their unbeaten run as well.

Knowing Alberto Toril from what he showed in big games of this season, the line-up he will put up will most likely be a conservative one — playing safe in possession once again. The team does indeed control the game better with the continuous possession in their favor with the front line pressing on the opponents’ defensive line. This continuous pressing, especially in a high-maintenance game such as this one, can tire the players out quickly.

The manager has already mentioned in his interview for Real Madrid TV that the changes made in the second half give a breath of fresh air to the team as he explains how important it is to keep the game going smoothly.

“It’s a sign that the people who come on from the bench contribute and it’s very important to continue to maintain the level.” - Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

El Clásico - Domingo 6 de noviembre de 2022 a las 18 horas (Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano)



Habla Alberto Toril pic.twitter.com/FlMq3rqAFO — Albertø (@SvavaPrime) November 4, 2022

Speaking of substitutes, Toril kept Lucía and Toletti on the bench for full 90 minutes against Villarreal this Thursday. The two being rested are most likely to start this Sunday with the possibility of swapping out Olga for Svava on the left back position and moving Olga up on the wing to join Athenea in the attack.

Last but not least, the club expects a full stadium following the first sold-out on Alfredo di Stéfano. Real Madrid’s secondary ground can hold up to 6000 spectators. Las Blancas will have the fans’ full support for the first time this Sunday which they mentioned quite a few times that it gives them strength to push even harder.

“Having this factor in our favor is important and the players feel it; the public coming with excitement to cheer in this match,” Toril speaks out on the advantages of home games. “It’s going to be an intense match, for sure,” adds the manager.

Squad List

TBD