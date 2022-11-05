 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staying Alive: 5 November 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
“Remember, remember, the 5th of November..

The gunpowder treason and plot.

I know of no reason,

why the gunpowder treason

should ever be forgot” - V for Vendetta

Karim and Tchouameni will be available against Rayo in what is a must win game for Ancelotti. Ancelotti stated his aim to stay top of the league going into the World Cup. This means his boys will have top improve their league form. The slip up against Girona should not be swept under the rug. Real Madrid have beaten both their main rivals convincingly this season, only to drop points against much lower opposition.

Showing Off

Young talent on display at the Valdebebas. One of the prominent features at Real Madrid over the last few years has been how much the players enjoy training. The players always seem to have fun out on the training ground.

GO8T

The underrated Toni Kroos always manages to be efficient without being too flashy and flamboyant. Genius!

Rumour has it..

Endrick Story

Real Madrid seem serious about signing Endrick and given the work Juni Calafat has put into it, Real Madrid should be in pole position to secure Endrick’s services.

Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is undoubtedly talented and we’ve seen this in his appearances for Real Madrid and his development from his time in Milan. I doubt Brahim will return if Milan put up the cash to sign him. If he does return it will be a lack of suitors willing to meet the asking price.

The Bellingham affair

Jude Bellingham is turning into a story much like Tchouameni and Darwin Nunez were at the end of last season. I think the asking price is ridiculous and nobody will pay it. It will come down to where the kid feels most comfortable. That will probably be in England. Should Real Madrid push to sign him? Is he that important for the future?

“ while the truncheon may be used in lieu of conversation,

words will always retain their power.

Words offer the means to meaning, and for those who will listen,

the enunciation of truth.”

The Daily Poll

Poll

What should Carlo’s priorities be right now?

