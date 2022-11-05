Real Madrid believe Liverpool could have the edge to sign Bellingham -report

Liverpool FC have entered the race for the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid believe that they might actually have the edge to complete the transfer, according to a report from MARCA.

Los Blancos were optimistic about their chances of signing the young player months ago, but Liverpool have made Bellingham a top priority for their project and seem to have turned things around in the race for his signing, per that same report.

Real Madrid will not give up and will keep working to complete the transfer of Bellingham next summer as they also believe that the British midfielder would be a perfect fit in the current squad.

Bellingham appears ready to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and the German club have reportedly set an asking price of €150 million to let him leave the club. Apparently, both Liverpool and Madrid will be willing to spend that much on the midfielder.