Fred reveals Casemiro’s transfer was decided long before it was officially announced

When Casemiro signed for Manchester United this summer, it came as bit of a surprise. Casemiro, a Real Madrid legend, was likely to stay for a few years to help mentor new signing Aurelien Tchouameni, and the Brazilian was very much a part of the team’s culture.

But his Brazilian and Manchester United teammate Fred revealed in an interview on TNT Sports Brazil that while the transfer was a surprise for some, it wasn’t a surprise to him.

“I found out long before both clubs announced it,” Fred said. “A few months before, we had already spoken, he and I. We had a nice conversation, Casemiro asked me how I was here, I explained everything to him.

“He liked the project, he thought it would be great and he decided to join us. And as I said, we are on a good way. We are winning some games, we have already defeated some of the members of the Big Six. For me It’s a pleasure to be able to play alongside Casemiro. He’s one of Manchester United’s great players.”