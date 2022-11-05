Updates from Valdebebas: Benzema and Rudiger miss full training

Real Madrid held their training session at Real Madrid City this morning as they continue preparations for their next game which takes place on Monday night in Vallecas at Rayo Vallecano’s stadium.

Today, Carlo Ancelotti was without Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger — both of whom are not at their 100% physical best. Benzema is continuing his recovery to get fit in time before the next game, while Rudiger, who is suffering from an overload in the hip, likely won’t feature at all on Monday.

Rudiger will join his fellow teammate Toni Kroos in the list of absentees for the game against Rayo. Kroos has no health problems, but will be serving a suspension.

Both Benzema and Rudiger trained by themselves, away from the team, inside the gym at Real Madrid City.

Today’s training was routine stuff: There were warm-ups, tactical drills, shooting exercises, and scrimmages on reduced-sized areas of the pitch.