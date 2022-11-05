Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG are the three teams shortlisted for Endrick — report

The story of Endrick’s transfer is starting to take shape. Real Madrid’s representatives were in Sao Paulo this week to negotiate with Endrick’s club, Palmeiras, on the signing of the young Brazilian superstar.

The negotiations were among several contacts already made with Endrick, Palmeiras, and Real Madrid in the past year. The club also known that they aren’t the only club trying to sign the 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy.

A report today from journalist Fabrizio Romano states that there are three clubs — including Real Madrid — that are well ahead of the rest of the pack, and that Palmeiras and Endrick will be choosing between these three and these three only.

“Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick,” Romano said on on his social media today. “They are ahead of all the other clubs.

“There’s no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024.”