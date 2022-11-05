Roberto Carlos responds to Arturo Vidal

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos appeared on Brazilian channel Full Extra this week and was asked to respond to the comments of Arturo Vidal, Filipe Luis, and the entire Flamengo locker-room. These comments have not gone down well in Madrid.

“I’m already listening to some small talk, some singing,” Roberto Carlos said of the trash talk from Flamengo. “First, Real Madrid has to go through the opponent, and Flamengo too. I was thinking about River Plate (in 2018), and they lost to the opponent (Al-Ain). That’s an advantage. Flamengo deserved it and faced a great opponent (Athletico-PR). Due to the structure and the coach, Flamengo is deserving. And this tournament is short. When the tournament is short, it’s complicated to make an analysis of a final if it hasn’t passed the opponent yet.

“How many times my friend Vidal insinuated a few words against Real Madrid, he arrived at the game, he didn’t even touch the ball. I told him that. Let’s think about the semifinals first, stop this singing business. Real Madrid can you wait? Wait what? You’ve been waiting for a long time. I told Vidal, calm down, you are very stressed with Real Madrid, relax”

Roberto Carlos also stated there is still no timetable or location for the Club World Cup yet.

“I spoke to people from FIFA yesterday, we still don’t know where the World Cup will take place, if there will be any,” Carlos explained. “It’s complicated. The Club World Cup, for FIFA, is not a benefit. And one of the conversations we had is that it can end at any time,”