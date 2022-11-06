Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid welcome FC Barcelona on the first sold-out on Alfredo di Stéfano. It’s not only the expected atmosphere that makes this match special, but it’s also the fact it’s the first ever El Clásico in the new professional Spanish league ‘Liga F’. Some significant losses of FC Barcelona in the squad and the rapid growth of the Real Madrid side are also some things that keep the audience on their toes for this weekend’s partidazo in Liga F.

What is already a well-known fact is that it’s important that the Madrid side starts strong with continuous pressing which will frustrate the Catalan side rapidly. There is also the factor of exhaustion which will become clearer after the first hour of gametime. Alberto Toril has already mentioned that maintaining the level of the game is crucial and that the bench plays a key role in this. Real Madrid’s need to keep the ball in possession in order to control the game and the need to keep the pressure on the Blaugranas is an interesting must-watch combination of factors.

How to Watch

Date: 11/6/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (1:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel, DAZN UEFA Women’s Champion’s League YouTube Channel (English stream)