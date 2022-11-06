 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid give up on Hazard, tell him it would be better to find a new club -report

There have been no signs of improvement and Madrid want to get rid of his contract this winter, according to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid V Girona Fc - La Liga Santander Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid have given up on the possibility of enjoying a good version of winger Eden Hazard and have told the player that it would be better for him to find a new club during the winter transfer window, according to MARCA.

Hazard’s words during the title celebrations at Cibeles last May kept Real Madrid fans encouraged about the prospect of the Belgian attacker improving his form, but he has barely played and hasn’t been a very important factor when given the chance.

Getting rid of Hazard’s contract will not be easy at all as his value has decreased very significantly over the last few years. In fact, it’s close to zero at this point, so Real Madrid would likely have to pay a part of Hazard’s salary even if he were to find a new club.

Madrid should not expect to get offers for the Belgian attacker, but if Hazard decides to acknowledge the fact that he’s not going to play in the Spanish capital and decides to search for new possibilities, maybe Los Blancos will have a chance.

