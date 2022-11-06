Real Madrid give up on Hazard, tell him it would be better to find a new club -report

Real Madrid have given up on the possibility of enjoying a good version of winger Eden Hazard and have told the player that it would be better for him to find a new club during the winter transfer window, according to MARCA.

Hazard’s words during the title celebrations at Cibeles last May kept Real Madrid fans encouraged about the prospect of the Belgian attacker improving his form, but he has barely played and hasn’t been a very important factor when given the chance.

Getting rid of Hazard’s contract will not be easy at all as his value has decreased very significantly over the last few years. In fact, it’s close to zero at this point, so Real Madrid would likely have to pay a part of Hazard’s salary even if he were to find a new club.

Madrid should not expect to get offers for the Belgian attacker, but if Hazard decides to acknowledge the fact that he’s not going to play in the Spanish capital and decides to search for new possibilities, maybe Los Blancos will have a chance.