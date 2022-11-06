 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Benzema not training with the squad, out against Rayo

The Frenchman will miss another game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema isn’t training with the squad this Sunday and will miss Monday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, according to reports from the Spanish press. Benzema has been dealing with muscle fatigue for the last few weeks and while he was able to play some minutes against Celtic last Wednesday, it looks like he needs some more time to get in proper shape.

The attacker doesn’t have a serious injury and is just taking a cautious approach as he doesn’t want to risk his presence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It’s clear that this has been a factor for most players across European football and even more so for Benzema, who is already 34 years old.

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the center of the team’s offensive line in what’s expected to be a tough away match in Vallecas, given that Rayo are always strong at home.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid