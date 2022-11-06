Benzema not training with the squad, out against Rayo

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema isn’t training with the squad this Sunday and will miss Monday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, according to reports from the Spanish press. Benzema has been dealing with muscle fatigue for the last few weeks and while he was able to play some minutes against Celtic last Wednesday, it looks like he needs some more time to get in proper shape.

The attacker doesn’t have a serious injury and is just taking a cautious approach as he doesn’t want to risk his presence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It’s clear that this has been a factor for most players across European football and even more so for Benzema, who is already 34 years old.

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the center of the team’s offensive line in what’s expected to be a tough away match in Vallecas, given that Rayo are always strong at home.