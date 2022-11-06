Ancelotti: "I think Rodrygo will end up as more of a centre-forward than a winger"

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Sunday, ahead of Real Madrid’s Monday night visit to Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano. Previewing the LaLiga match, he said: “We’ll have to be at our best. Rayo play well and they play with a lot of intensity at home."

Ancelotti on Benzema’s absence

The coach also confirmed that Karim Benzema won’t be fit enough to play on Monday night. He said: “Benzema is ruled out. He’s not playing because he can’t. But, his absence has helped bring out the quality of Vinícius, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde. But, we’ll need the best of Benzema again after the World Cup.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo’s position

Rodrygo was brought up and the coach was asked if he thinks the youngster can reach the level of Ronaldo Nazario. He said: “If he reaches that level then that will mean Real Madrid should build a statue of Rodrygo. He has so much potential, more as a centre-forward or behind the No.9 than as a winger. I think that’ll be his position.”

Ancelotti on Piqué

Ancelotti was also asked for his reaction to Gerard Piqué’s mid-season retirement. He said: "Piqué was one of the best central defenders I ever saw. He has taken the best decision for his life. It’s not always easy to make that decision to retire.”