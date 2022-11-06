El Clásico Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Liga F

Lucía is back in the line-up, as well as Toletti and Svava. Once again, Real Madrid have a 1 winger situation with Caroline Weir filling in on one side and Athenea on the other. Another interesting sight to see is Teresa and Toletti together where Toletti will probably take a more defensive role in this case.

One fun fact that can be drawn from the line-up is that because of the absence of the first four captains (Ivana, Kenti, Olga, Maite) we now know that Misa is our 5th captain. The Real Madrid goalkeeper gets to captain Real Madrid in el clásico.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Freja Siri, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Barcelona XI: Paños, Paredes, María León, Pina, Crnogorčević, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Rolfö, Geyse, Walsh

Subs: Gemma, Marta, Paralluelo, Oshoala, Nuria R., Engen, Maria Pérez, Vicky López, Ona Baradad

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 11/6/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (1:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel, DAZN UEFA Women’s Champion’s League YouTube Channel (English stream)