El Clásico Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Liga F

Lucía is back in the line-up, as well as Toletti and Svava. Once again, Real Madrid have a 1 winger situation with Caroline Weir filling in on one side and Athenea on the other. Another interesting sight to see is Teresa and Toletti together where Toletti will probably take a more defensive role in this case.
One fun fact that can be drawn from the line-up is that because of the absence of the first four captains (Ivana, Kenti, Olga, Maite) we now know that Misa is our 5th captain. The Real Madrid goalkeeper gets to captain Real Madrid in el clásico.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Freja Siri, Paula Partido
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Barcelona XI: Paños, Paredes, María León, Pina, Crnogorčević, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Rolfö, Geyse, Walsh
Subs: Gemma, Marta, Paralluelo, Oshoala, Nuria R., Engen, Maria Pérez, Vicky López, Ona Baradad
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 11/6/2022
Time: 18:00 CET (1:00 pm ET)
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel, DAZN UEFA Women’s Champion’s League YouTube Channel (English stream)
